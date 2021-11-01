BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 2,247,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,891. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.