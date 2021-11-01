Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.66 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

