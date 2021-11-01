Zacks: Analysts Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$3.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($3.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.79) and the lowest is ($4.04). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($15.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.21) to ($12.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.82. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.13. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

