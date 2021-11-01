8,151 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $72.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.