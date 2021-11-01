Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $603.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $665.00 to $603.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $816.75.

Charter Communications stock opened at $674.89 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $578.76 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $752.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

