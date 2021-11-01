Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 253.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Performance Food Group worth $69,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3,963.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $6,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 159.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,297 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 135.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,923 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $26,490,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.28. 5,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.