Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,802 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $60,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

