Atreides Management LP Sells 129,518 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Atreides Management LP cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129,518 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.37% of Wix.com worth $60,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $185.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.81. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

