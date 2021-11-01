Atreides Management LP Sells 127,568 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Atreides Management LP trimmed its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,568 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

RDFN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,212. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

