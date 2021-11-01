Atom Investors LP Sells 76,176 Shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,176 shares during the quarter. Lizhi comprises 0.6% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Lizhi were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lizhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LIZI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,050. Lizhi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

