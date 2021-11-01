Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. TPI Composites makes up about 0.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.14% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 85.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 229,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,656. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 240.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

