Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,230 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Paycom Software worth $51,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $551.62. 1,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $548.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

