American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Lifted by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 5.6% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 5.00% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $314,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 88.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 66,376 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 99,027.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 782.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 118,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,012,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $24.57. 89,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,738. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

