Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $136.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

TPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.