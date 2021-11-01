Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Tops $473.61 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $473.61 million and $86.23 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.33 or 0.00330378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,807,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

