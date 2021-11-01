Only1 (LIKE) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $1.64 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

