AdEx Network Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

