Maro Price Hits $0.11 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Maro has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $55.29 million and $2.10 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 953,634,964 coins and its circulating supply is 496,609,808 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

