Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 278 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.46% of Manhattan Associates worth $134,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH opened at $181.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $183.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.