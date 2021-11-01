Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $162,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.19 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

