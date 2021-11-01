Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 40,426 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Floor & Decor worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $135.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $138.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

