CNH Partners LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Edoc Acquisition were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADOC opened at $10.18 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

