CNH Partners LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kairos Acquisition worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.