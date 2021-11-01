CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 99,996 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,556,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,037,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HERA opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

