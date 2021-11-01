AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 101,353 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $47,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

NYSE WSM opened at $185.73 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

