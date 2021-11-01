Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $88.35 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,396,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 115,798 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 474.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 251,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 207,954 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103,945 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 441.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

