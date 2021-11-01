Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $130.73 and last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.75.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

