SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 6.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.64. 5,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,618,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

