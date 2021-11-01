Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 924.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,714 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 180,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $90.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

