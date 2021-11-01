Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.99 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,306. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.