Amalgamated Bank Purchases 31,881 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $190.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

