Amalgamated Bank Purchases 96,131 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 492.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

