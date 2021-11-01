Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 415.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE O opened at $71.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

