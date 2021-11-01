UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,163 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of GoDaddy worth $132,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.