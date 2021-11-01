FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $23.41 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

