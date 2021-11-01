1,321 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAXR. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

MAXR stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2,655.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

