Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $1,488,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 148,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $64,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $87.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.