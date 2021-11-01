Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $119.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $120.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.