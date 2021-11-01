Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $33,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $76,843,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $84.43 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

