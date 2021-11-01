Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,506,455 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.65% of Dropbox worth $198,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

