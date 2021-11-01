Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 50.4% in October

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,095. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 974,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

