Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 489,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 1,988.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.99. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

