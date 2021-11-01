Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 5,721,762 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.30% of Enbridge worth $240,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

