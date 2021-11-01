Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $535.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $494.81 and last traded at $489.56, with a volume of 9691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.54.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.22.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

