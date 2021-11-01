Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $535.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $494.81 and last traded at $489.56, with a volume of 9691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.54.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.22.
In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.52%.
About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.
