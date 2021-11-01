Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. 177,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,847. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

