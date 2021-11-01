Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 80.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,736,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $257.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

