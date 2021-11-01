ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

VRAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,914. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ViewRay by 20.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

