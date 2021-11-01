TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on TA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TA traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.85. 29,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,613. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.96 and a 12-month high of C$14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.37.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.3297655 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -13.82%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

