Lethean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,164.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,164.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,028.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,361.66 or 0.07031693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00310093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $590.21 or 0.00951509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00086993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.12 or 0.00445153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00267876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00242658 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

