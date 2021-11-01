Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,097. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 769,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,569 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 170,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

